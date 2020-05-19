HAMLET — David Marshall Smith, 83, of Hamlet, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hamlet, June 12, 1936, son of Belton Smith and Nona Smith. Mr. Smith was retired from The US Navy with twenty years service. He was the greatest father ever; and a true lifesaver! He had the kindest soul of anyone. He was raised in Springhill Wesleyan Church during his younger years and attended East Laurinburg Church of God, Laurinburg, during his latter years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lacross Smith; and step daughter, Geanine Lacross. Survivors include his brother, Floyd Smith of Hamlet; step-children, Danielle Lacross of Washington State and Phil Lacross of Reno, Nevada; Special Friend, Sylvia Baldwin of Laurel Hill; caregiver and neice, Donna Johnson of Hamlet; and three step-grandchildren, Gabriel Osuna, which help care for him also, Cameron Imholt & Mason Lacross all of Washington State. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Service will be private. Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith Family. Online condolences may be made @www.harringtonfuneralhome.com



