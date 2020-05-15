LAURINBURG — Ms. Deborah Peterkin Age 66 of Laurinburg, NC passed away Friday May 15 at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg. A private Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday May 19 at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. She is survived by her Fiance Willie Pegues of Laurinburg, two sons Ronald Peterkin of Bennettsville,SC and Carlton (Tamara) Peterkin of Fayetteville. Three sisters Sylvia (Richard) Watts of Bennettsville, SC, Rita (Gary) Poindexter, Baltimore,MD and Elaina Jacobs of Columbia,SC 7 grandchildren.



