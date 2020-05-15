Deborah Peterkin
LAURINBURG — Ms. Deborah Peterkin Age 66 of Laurinburg, NC passed away Friday May 15 at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg. A private Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday May 19 at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. She is survived by her Fiance Willie Pegues of Laurinburg, two sons Ronald Peterkin of Bennettsville,SC and Carlton (Tamara) Peterkin of Fayetteville. Three sisters Sylvia (Richard) Watts of Bennettsville, SC, Rita (Gary) Poindexter, Baltimore,MD and Elaina Jacobs of Columbia,SC 7 grandchildren.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
