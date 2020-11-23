LAURINBURG — Delores Hardee Stone, lovingly called Mema, made her journey home to heaven surrounded by

her family, on November 20, 2020, at the age of 72.

Delores was the loving daughter of the late Hezekiah B. Hardee and Arlene Hucks Hardee, born November 10, 1948 in Conway, South Carolina. She married her high school sweetheart, Haynes Stone, in June 1968. It was love at first site (for Haynes at least) but took a little convincing for Delores. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Pembroke State University. Delores' passion was teaching; whether at I.E. Johnson Middle School, Washington Park Elementary

School or frankly anywhere, Delores cared enough to teach you about the things that really mattered in life. She put everyone before her own needs; that was just Mema. Delores was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the center of the Stone home. Among all this responsibility (and always with grace), she was co-founder of Stone Farms, Inc., which she operated along with her loving husband for over 45 years. She also served as a member of the Midway Presbyterian Church. Delores enjoyed watching any ACC sport on television, cuddling with her beloved pets Chico and Pettie, flower gardening, traveling with her loving husband and going "fishing" with Sarah. As much as she loved her trips with Haynes and her family, she loved coming home with Haynes to John's Station most of all. She was fiercely loyal, wonderfully stubborn, and shared her love completely. Mema was as good as they come, was truly cherished and will forever be missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Hucks Hardee, Sr., and nephew, Hezekiah B. Hardee, II.

Delores waits in heaven for her loving husband of 52 years, Haynes Bracey Stone, Sr.; sons, Haynes "Bracey" Stone, Jr., (Niki), Howard "Badge" Stone, II (Carter), and her favorite daughter, Kimberly Stone Grice (Tracy); brother, William "Phil" Hardee (Sybil); a special nephew loved as a son, Daniel "Danny" Hardee, Jr., (Jeanne); her adoring grandchildren, John "Johnny" Earl Mintz, Jr., Emily Delores Mintz McCall (Tristan), Haynes Bracey "HB" Stone, III, Marcey Virginia Stone, Christopher Ryan McCormick, Jr., Howard Badger "Tres" Stone, III, Lana Grace Stone, Coen Jacob Hill, Mark Alan Hill, Holden Trace Grice, Isabella Claire Grice, and great granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth McCall. Mema is also survived by a host of loving family members and close friends, whom really would be more accurately described as extended family.

Delores' family is grateful and humbled by the unwavering support of the Scotland Cancer Center, Scotland Memorial Hospital (with a special mention to Dr. Stephen Lanuti), Scotland Regional Hospice and the countless other devoted caregivers. We are forever indebted to you.

Services to celebrate her life will be conducted graveside on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service at graveside. Officiating will be Rev. Hezekiah B. Hardee, III and Rev. Paul Lemond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be given in Delores' memory to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

COVID-19 restrictions require facial mask, social distancing and limited attendance for all services.