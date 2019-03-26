LAURINBURG — Dennis James Holt, 71, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 12, 1947 in Pulaski County, IN, he was a son of the late Leroy and Ida Oliver Holt. He was a Safety Manager for Marley in Bennettsville, SC for 24 years and a US Air Force veteran. Dennis enjoyed golfing and watching television.

He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Hernandez and her husband, Somboon of Yelm, WA; one grandson, Tyler Locklear of Laurinburg; a brother, Tom and his wife Linda Holt of Knox, IN.

He is preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Bob (Joy) Holt and Dorothy (Arch) Stacey.

The family will have a private graveside service in Knox, IN.