RALEIGH — Denzel Kadeem Cummings, age 26, formerly of Laurinburg passed away in Raleigh Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Denzel was born March 20, 1993 in Oshawa, Canada, son of Linden Andries Cummings and Denise Mayhew Cummings. He graduated Valedictorian from Hoke County High School in the Class of 2011. While in high school, he enjoyed academia, playing the trumpet in the Marching Band and was involved in Teen Court in Hoke County. Continuing his education, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he was a member of the Umoja Club and a recipient of the Spoon Award in recognition of Senior Class Leadership Honor symbolizing being voted to receive the first honor amongst male undergraduates by their undergraduate class. During these years, he enjoyed tutoring in both the Washington Park Elementary School in Laurinburg and the inner city high schools in Philadelphia.

While attending the University of Pennsylvania Denzel co-founded The Black Ivy Coalition. Upon completing his degree he began his career as an Emerson Fellow at the Institute for Educational Leadership. Denzel believed in helping the disadvantaged and became a child Advocate in Washington, DC. He worked for the Center for American Progress as a Campaign Associate: Action Fund/War Room. Recently, he began working as a Deputy Campaign Director for Senator Elizabeth Warren's Presidential Campaign in North Carolina.

Denzel is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Benjamin Cummings, Clarence Bancroft; Aunt Josephine Sealy-Merriman and Uncles, Albert Jacobs Cummings and George Eze Greene.

He is survived by his parents, Linden and Denise Cummings of Laurinburg; sister, Whitney Cummings of Nassau, Bahamas; paternal grandmother, Muriel Cummings of Guyana, South America and maternal grandmother, Olive Bancroft of Toronto, Canada, along with a host of loving family and many friends.

Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church 13000 Blues Farm Rd. Laurinburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p a.m. at the church. A private internment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribution in his memory to be given to the Hoke County High School for the Denzel Cummings Memorial Scholarship Fund, 505 Bethel Road, Raeford, NC 28376.

