LAURINBURG — Derreck Ellison Jr., 12, of Laurinburg, enter into eternal rest Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stewartsville Cemetary in Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



