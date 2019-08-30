HAMLET — Mrs. Diane "Boots" Carter Hodges, 70, of the Highland Pines Community died peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home after battling COPD for many years.

Diane was born Sept. 23, 1948 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late William C. and Viola G. Carter. She graduated from Hamlet High School and worked for many years at Leggs Hosiery.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and "Granny" to her grandchildren and "Granny Duck Duck" to her great grandchildren. She was also known as "Triple C" on the CB radio in the 70's and a friend to many, whom all will miss her dearly.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Hodges; brothers, Robert Carter, Lee Carter, and Autie Carter; and sisters, Blondell Webb and Sybil Bean.

Surviving is her favorite "only" daughter, Missy Dennis Freeman of Rockingham; grandson and caregiver, Brandon Dennis and wife Mandi of the home; granddaughter, Tiffany Freeman Cummins and husband Shannon of Rockingham; great grandchildren, Barrett Dennis and Gracelynn Ennis, Riley Freeman, Braydon Freeman, and Carter Fulp; and many nephews and nieces and friends.

Family and friends can visit at the home at 174 North Street, Hamlet and at her daughter's home at 805 Village Green Apartments, Rockingham.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 7th at 5:00 p.m. at the home at 174 North Street, Hamlet to celebrate and share memories of Diane and Irvin.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Watson – King Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Hodges' family. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com