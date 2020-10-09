LAURINBURG — Donald Gilchrist, 70, of Laurinburg, departed this life Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Burial will follow in the McGill Cemetery in Wagram, NC. Viewing and visitation will be held one hour prior. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Clarence "Twoche" Rogers, 73, of Laurinburg, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Household of Faith Church in Laurinburg, NC. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services.