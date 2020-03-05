WAGRAM — Donald Lynn Long, 80, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Wagram, NC on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Born March 23, 1939, in Clearfield County, PA, Don was the son of the late Dean and Flora Carns Long. He was a graduate of Clearfield High School and was especially proud of being the center on their undefeated state champion football team his senior year. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was a tank commander and paratrooper. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University.

After completing his studies, Don started his career as a CPA with Deloitte, Haskins & Sells in Pittsburgh, PA. He accepted the position of Controller at Hancock Manufacturing in Toronto, OH, later becoming President. He relocated to North Carolina to run Scotland Manufacturing, an affiliated company of Hancock. He finished his career as Vice President of Finance & Administration at Charles Craft, Inc. in Laurinburg, NC until his retirement.

Don enjoyed traveling the United States in his RV, golf and fishing. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandchildren play sports, something he had also done with his two sons.

Don was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Haught Long in 2017. He is survived by his two sons, Donald "Chip" Long (Meredith) of Charlotte, NC and Patrick Long (Page) of Birmingham, AL, his grandchildren, Carter, Ashleigh, Davis, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Maggie Long and his brother, David Long (Brenda) of Wilmington, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Montpelier Presbyterian Church in Wagram, NC, and will be officiated by Pastor John Baker. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montpelier Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 407, Wagram, NC 28396.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC is serving the family.

