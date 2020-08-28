1/
Dorothy Lee Stevens
LAURINBURG — Dorothy Lee Stevens, age 75 of East Laurinburg, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral

Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and attendance for all services are limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
