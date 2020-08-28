1/
LAURINBURG — Dorothy Lee Stevens, age 75 of East Laurinburg, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral
Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 mandates require facial masks or coverings and attendance for all services are limited.
