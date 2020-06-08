MCCOLL, SC — Dorothy "Dot" Lewellen Clark, age 92 of McColl, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Dot was born March 7, 1928 in Marlboro County, SC, daughter of the late Thomas Barnette Lewellen and Ollie Mae Estridge Lewellen and wife to the late James Edward Clark, Sr. She retired after 31 years with Oak River Mill and attended Eastside Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Dot loved her family and most enjoyed spending time with them, especially grandchildren. She will truly be missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Elaine Flecha; brothers, Frankie Lewellen, Roy Lewellen, Freddie Lewellen; sisters, Margie Taylor, Julia Bearden, Virginia Clemmons and great grandson, Caden Butler.

She leaves behind her children, James Edward "Butch" Clark, Jr., Cathy Mae Clark, both of McColl, SC, Tonya Clark Locklear of Lumberton, NC; brother, Thomas Lewellen of McColl, SC; sister, Ruby Mitchell (Donald) of Piedmont, MO; grandchildren, Alan Figueroa, April Leslie, Ashley Hill, James Locklear, Jacob Locklear, Anna Quick, Cornelius Clark, fourteen great grandchildren, four great- great grandchildren, along with her many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at McColl Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. D. J. Byrd and Rev. Jerry Springs. Burial will follow in Beaver Dam Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Due to COVID-19 mandate, to ensure the safety of others, attendance for services will be limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.