LAURINBURG — Dorothy Mae "Dot Dot" Wallace, age 83 of Laurinburg passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.

Dorothy was born September 8, 1937 in Scotland County, daughter of the late Lois Lee Wallace and Frank and Edna Deese Wallace. She retired after many years of service from Abbott Laboratories. In her younger years, she was a former Beauty Pageant Queen. Dot will always be remembered as a wonderful cook who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Billy Ray Wallace, Fairley Eugene "Gene" Wallace and sister, Rebecca Sinclair.

Dot leaves behind her sisters, Shelia Herring and husband Archie of Gibson, Brenda Ana Cook of Laurinburg, along with her nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A Graveside memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Hillside Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Woody Byrd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service graveside.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.