LAURINBURG — On Saturday, November 23, 2019 Douglas Lee Stack, age 74, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Doug was born in Asheboro, NC to the late Albert L. Stack and Betty Sharpe Stack.

Doug was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended Lee's McRae College and graduated from Pembroke State University where he majored in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting.

Doug was an avid golfer, loved a good cigar, enjoyed playing cards and going out to eat. He was very loyal to those he considered to be his friends. He had a soft spot in his heart for all animals, especially Cocker Spaniels.

Doug is survived by his wife Ann, his daughter Sarah Gibson (Daryl) and grandchildren Tripp, Hannah and Jessica. The family held a private, Christian ceremony at his bedside before he passed. At his request there will be no further services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Humane Society of Scotland County, 1401 West Blvd., Laurinburg, NC 28352 or to The Chidren's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.