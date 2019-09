LAURINBURG — Mrs. Earlene Boone, 82, of Laurinburg departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at New Greater St. James Word, Praise, and Worship Ministries. Burial and final rites will follow in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg.