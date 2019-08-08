LAURINBURG — Eddie Lee Mason, age 69 of Laurinburg died Aug. 5, 2019.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at Matthew's Chapel AME Church beginning at 1 p.m. The internment will follow immediately at the Matthew's Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be open to the public at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife, Audrey Mason: his daughter Audris Vance of Laurinburg, NC: three sons Eddie Mason Jr. of Laurinburg, NC, Willie Mason of McColl, SC, Jessie Mason of Bennettsville, SC, and one sister, Daisy Pate of Laurinburg, NC.

Services of Comfort have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC.