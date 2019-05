LAURINBURG — Edna Walters Hammonds, age 71 of Laurinburg passed away to her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.