LAURINBURG — Edward Christen "Chris" Voss, Jr. age 80 of Laurinburg passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Chris was born June 11, 1939 in Guilford County, a son of the late Edward Christen Voss, Sr. and Frances Grier Voss. He loved his job as a school photographer and former boat salesman. He was a faithful member of Caledonia United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating, fishing and working in the yard. Chris was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed spending time with each of them.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, George Voss.

He leaves behind his wife of twenty nine years, Judy Pierson Voss of the home; daughters, Susan Voss Hartwell (Joel) of Laurinburg, Ginger Voss of Charlotte; stepson, Frank Humble (Melissa) of Andrew; stepdaughter, Sherry McRae of Laurinburg; sister, Joan Plaster of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Harrison and Andrew; step grandchildren, Christian, Maggie and Kelli, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Caledonia United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or to The .

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.