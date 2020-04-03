LUMBERTON — Mr. Edward Joseph "EJ" Stanton, age 41, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. EJ was born in Robeson County on July 4, 1978 to Alma Joyce Britt Stanton and the late John C. Stanton.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rita and Tom Stanton, and his maternal grandparents, Agatha and Hinyard Britt.

EJ is survived by his mother, Alma Joyce Stanton of Lumberton, NC; a very special friend, Kathleen Highley of Fayetteville, NC; his second mother, JoAnn York (Donald) of Lumberton, NC; his aunts and uncles: Albert Britt of Lumberton, NC, Fran Atkinson of Greensboro, NC, Wilton Britt of Brown Summit, NC, and Bernadett & Randy Hallman, Chris & Sandy Stanton, Morice Stanton, and Timmy & Merle Stanton, all of Florida; and several cousins. He is also survived by many special loved ones and his furry friend, Luke, the cat.

EJ, as an army brat, traveled to many places before the family settled back in Lumberton, NC. He attended Lumberton schools and graduated from Lumberton High School. He received his BA degree in Criminal Justice and started his career at Scotland Correctional Institution, then went on to work with Hoke County Probation and Parole Dept. EJ enjoyed his job and his co-workers.

His hobbies included collecting action figures, pinball machines, and action movies. His car – the one with The Walking Dead decals that he really got a kick out of – brought laughter to many. EJ was well-loved and will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery. EJ's co-workers from Scotland County Probation & Parole will be honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.