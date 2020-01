MARSTON — Mr. Edward Junior Gibson Age 50 of Marston passed away Thursday December 26.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Friday January 3rd at Nazareth MBC in Wagram,NC. Burial will follow at Timmons Grove Cemetery in Marston.

He is survived by his wife Donna Williams Gibson of Marston, his mother Eva Smith of Laurinburg and his father Edmond(Debbie Ann) Gibson of Laurel Hill and his daughter Shakedra Adams of Greensboro,NC.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.