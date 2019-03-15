LAUREL HILL — Edwin Mack Canady, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Shoemake. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the chapel.

Born March 15, 1926 in Robeson County, he was a son of the late Gilbert Edwin and Pearl Riddle Canady. He began his career as Machinist with McLean Auto Supply in Laurinburg. He was an Automotive Machinist in the U.S. Army and a Tool and Die Machinist with Toastmaster with 39 years of service. Mr. Canady won numerous awards raising his Bluetick Hounds and hunting. In just a few words, he could make you laugh or cry with his sense of humor. He loved music, was a great dancer and a hard worker.

He is survived by his four daughters, Ann (Tom) Lenahan of Sea Girt, Bette Rose (Steve) Phillips of Freehold, NJ, Rachel (Jim) Garner of Whispering Pines, NC, Gail (Jeff) Kaifos of Myrtle Beach, SC; 12 grandchildren, Adam Kelly, Michael Lenahan, Richard Phillips, Alison Reiff, Jonathan Phillips, Lindsay Kaftos, Bethany Colpetzer, Clay Culbreth, Karen "Sissy" Price, Mike McGirt, Timmy McGirt and Darlene Caulder. He is preceded in death by his wives,

Gladys Dutch Canady and Mildred Dutch Canady, a son, Edwin Harold Canady, a daughter, Mattie Sue McGirt, one brother and two sisters. The family would like to express their gratitude to Pam Gibson, Mr. Canady's caregiver, and all the staff at Morrison Manor.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

