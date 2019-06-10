FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Effie McMillan Parsons, 86, passed away on April 19, 2019.

Friends and family may express their condolences at a graveside service which will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at McNeil Family Cemetery, 25201 N. Turnpike Rd., Wagram, NC 28396, officiated by Rev. Deck Guess.

Born July 20, 1932 in Wagram, NC, she was a daughter of the late Albert Reynolds and Effie Gillis McMillan. Effie graduated from Wagram High School in 1951. She was in the cosmetics industry at Mary Kay as an Executive Senior Director until retiring in 2018. Effie was married to Kane L. Parsons, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Kane L. Parsons, Jr.; daughter, Effie Marie Parsons; brothers, Spurgeon McMillan, Whitfield McMillan and Lauch McMillan; sister, Flora Jane McMillan; and her grandson, Branden. She is preceded in death by her brother, Albert McMillan.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family during the time of this service.