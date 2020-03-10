BRYAN, TX — Eleanor Brown "Brownie" Everett, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home at Carriage Inn in Bryan, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church located at 217 West 26 th Street, Bryan, TX 77803.

Brownie was born April 11, 1927 in Beaufort County, North Carolina to Eli Hoyt and Rebecca Leggett Roberson. She married James Robert Everett, Jr on December 27, 1952 and enjoyed forty-six years of marriage before his passing in 1999. Brownie graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, NC on May 30, 1949 as the first college graduate in her family. She promoted education her whole life and supported other family members in pursuit of their collegiate degrees. She taught high school math in Laurinburg, NC until her retirement in 1986. Despite losing her vision suddenly in 1990, she was a constant optimist. She relocated to Texas in February 2001 and made many wonderful friends at her new community, Carriage Inn. She was the resident exercise instructor and the first to sign up for any activity. Brownie is well known for her green thumb, her love of blueberries and her Southern charm.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Everett, Jr. and great-grandchild Hannah Victoria Palasota, her parents, and her thirteen brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, James Robert Everett, III and daughter-in-law Debbie Sheppard Everett of Durham, North Carolina, and daughter, Rebecca Fowden Deatherage and son-in-law James Weldon Deatherage of Bryan, Texas along with grandchildren, Ryan (Jen Lombardo) Everett of Chicago, IL, Joel (Caroline) Everett of Raleigh, NC, Tyler Everett of Charlotte, NC, Ashley (Corey) Palasota of Dallas, TX and Sara (John) Metzinger of Fort Worth, TX and great-grandchildren, Mary-Jane Everett of Raleigh, NC and Madeleine Kate Metzinger of Fort Worth, TX.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vickie DeSantiago, Comfort Keepers, Traditions Hospice, Dr. Mario Lammoglia and Dr. Linda Price for the care they gave to Brownie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Brownie's memory to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 West 26 th Street, Bryan, TX 77803.

