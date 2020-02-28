LAUREL HILL — Elease Stubbs Fairley Monroe, 98, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Mary's AME Zion Church in Laurel Hill, officiated by Rev. Jerry Dowdy. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Born April 9, 1921 in Marlboro County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mixie Odom Stubbs. She was member of St. Mary's AME Zion Church and was the President of the choir for a number of years. She loved flowers, cooking, her family and especially her church.

She is survived by her son, William Fairly and his wife, Purnell Bailey of Hope Mills; six grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hugh Monroe, son, John E. Fairley, and her sisters, Ardessa McKinnis, Pearl Barkdale, Christine Wallace and Jean Adams.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

