Elouise Ellerbe

Obituary
Elouise Ellerbe, 70, of Washington, DC, formerly of Laurinburg, NC, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Rockville, MD.

Funeral Service: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 AM, Unionville Baptist Church, 19400 Blakely Road, Laurinburg

Visitation: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9-10:00 AM, at the church

Interment: Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Laurinburg

Survivors: Sisters, Mae Matthews (Walter), Rena Graham (Larry), and Annie Ruth Ellerbe; and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com until February 28, 2020

The family is receiving friends at 755 South Gaines Street, Southern Pines and 17261 Harvell Lane, Laurinburg.

Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
