Elouise Ellerbe, 70, of Washington, DC, formerly of Laurinburg, NC, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Rockville, MD.
Funeral Service: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 AM, Unionville Baptist Church, 19400 Blakely Road, Laurinburg
Visitation: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9-10:00 AM, at the church
Interment: Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Laurinburg
Survivors: Sisters, Mae Matthews (Walter), Rena Graham (Larry), and Annie Ruth Ellerbe; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com until February 28, 2020
The family is receiving friends at 755 South Gaines Street, Southern Pines and 17261 Harvell Lane, Laurinburg.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines