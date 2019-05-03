LAURINBURG — Elsie Blount Stephens Bleistine, age 90 of Laurinburg passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton. Elsie was a loving daughter of the late Arthur Warren Blount and Lela Pearl Ellis Blount born June 23, 1928 in Lumberton, North Carolina.

She was married 41 years to Ray Stephens and mother to five children. She worked in textiles and was employed at Toastmaster for twelve years. She was also a business owner for thirty years and ran Stephens Texaco on 501 with her husband. She loved being a mother and a grandmother and dedicated her life to supporting and caring for her family. At age 75, she married George Bleistine and enjoyed five years of fun and travel until his death in 2009.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by sons, Eugene Roger Stephens, Jimmy Edward Stephens, Richard Warren Stephens and all of her siblings. Elsie is survived by her children, Freddy Stephens (Joy) of Southern Pines, Dale Stephens (Richard) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Daughter-in-law Janice Gibson (Randall) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Sharon Stephens (Brian), Sandy Lane (Alan), Kim Watford, Jason Watford (Pam), Ashley Stephens (Sarah), Drew Harman (Cassie), Matthew Stephens, Morgan Stephens (Christian) and great grandchildren, Joshua Norton (Alexandra), Jessica Norton, Casey Ray Allen, Ally Lane, Audrey Lane, Brandon Watford, Christopher Watford, Millie Harman, April Martin (David) and a host of loving family, friends and her K9 companion, Tootsie.

Visitation will be from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorial donations to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.