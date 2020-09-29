1/
Emanuella M. Peace
LAURINBURG — Emanuella M. Peace Age 71 passed away Tuesday September 22 in Laurinburg.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday October 1 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. A viewing will be held Wednesday September 30 from 1-5:00 pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill.

She is survived by Her husband Ernest Peace of Laurinburg, two sons Jonathan(Rhonda) Quick of Whitsett,NC and Vernon(Shamia) Hudson of Brown Summit,NC, daughter Jynnifer Quick (Todd)Cheek of Greensboro, NC, two sisters Shirrell (Joe Nathian) McNeill of Durham,NC and Brenda (Michael) Smith of Greensboro. 17 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
