LAURINBURG — Emma Bell Clark Holt passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 72.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Richard Boles
Funeral Service Chapel. Family will receive friends prior to services on Saturday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.