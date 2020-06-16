Emma Bell Clark Holt
LAURINBURG — Emma Bell Clark Holt passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 72.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Richard Boles

Funeral Service Chapel. Family will receive friends prior to services on Saturday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
