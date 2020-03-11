LAURINBURG — Mr. Eric McLeod age 75 passed away Saturday March 7 in Laurinburg. Funeral Services will be held Friday March 13 at 12:00 noon at Jones Chapel Baptist church in Laurinburg. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth McLeod of Laurinburg, his son Eric McLeod, Jr(Nancy) of Matthews,NC his two daughters Cassandra(Frederick) Jones of Mint Hill,NC and Deborah McLeod of Charlotte,NC three sisters Vera(Evans) York, Rosalind McMillan and sister-in-law Annie Cureton. and three grandchildren Eric McLeod,III, Erica McLeod and Arian Mcleod.