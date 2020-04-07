LAURINBURG — Ermazelle (Erma) Lucas Sewell, 98, of Laurinburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6,

2020.

She was born November 3, 1921 in Randolph County, NC, to Jonah and Lula Lucas.

Erma was a loving and devoted wife of nearly 70 years to her husband, Grey. She was also an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She took pride in caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grey (Papa) Sewell; and siblings, Dale Lucas, Nettie Parks, Mozelle Briles, Jerri Lucas, and Jean Teague. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Sewell Clark (Robbie) of Laurinburg; granddaughter, Christi Bardel Thompson (Scott) of Moore, SC; grandson, Jeff Bardel (Kelli) of Haw River, NC; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maggie, Luke, Lily, Kenli, and Tessa; two step-grandsons, Robert Clark (Ginger) of Hagerstown, MD, and Chris Clark (Tina) of Hamlet, NC; five step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and showered her with kindness.

Erma was the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman, and all aspects of her life honored God. Nini, as she was lovingly known by all who knew her, lived her life being the hands and feet of Jesus. She was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church for 66 years and was a pillar there serving as a Sunday School teacher, vice president of the United Methodist Women, chair of the Christian Education Committee, a member of the choir, and was layperson of the year for

CUMC in 1999. If you grew up attending Central, she was probably one of your Sunday School teachers.

There wasn't much Nini couldn't do. She was an amazing cook and could make the best chicken and pastry and banana pudding around. She worked outside the home while keeping her house spotless and a delicious meal on the table every evening. She was a phenomenal seamstress and made clothes for many people, including her daughter's wedding gown. Her hands were never idle because most evenings when she would finally sit down to relax, she was still working with her needle and thread. In addition to being an in-home seamstress, she was a long-time employee of Abbott Laboratories. After a brief retirement, she went back to work at Shoe Fair and then Rizk's Department Store. She often said that God gave her a healthy body, so there was no reason for her not to work.

Nini took pride in being independent; however, she lived almost her entire life without a driver's license because Papa drove her everywhere, she needed to go. When she realized his health was failing and knew he couldn't drive, she studied for the driving test without telling anyone. She took and passed her driving test at the age of 82! She never wanted to be a burden to anyone, so anything that she could do herself, she did. To the dismay of her family, Nini mowed her own grass until she was 85.

Due to the nationwide pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Thursday, April 9. A celebration of life service will be held at Central United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 397 Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the Sewell family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.