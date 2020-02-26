Virginia Beach, VA — Ernest Daniels, Jr 77, Virginia Beach, VA passed peacefully on January 17, 2020. He was born in Laurinburg, NC as the son of Ernest and Mary Daniels. He earned his BA at Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, FL. As a young man he served in the US Army as an Infantry First Lieutenant in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star with a "V" for valor and a Purple Heart. Afterwards, he worked as a sales professional in the steamship business and in Real Estate. Ernest loved to fish and visit with most anyone.

Ernest is preceded in death by his wife Joan Boudreaux of New Orleans, LA. and is survived by his daughter Morgan Daniels of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by his brother Phil Daniels, Salisbury, NC, and many cousins.

Ernest will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice.