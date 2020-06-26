Ernestine Samuel
LAURINBURG — Ernestine Samuel Age 63 passed away Wednesday June 24 in Laurinbug.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She was a 1975 graduate of Scotland High School.

She attended NC Central University and obtained an Associate Degree from Richmond Technical College in Hamlet. She worked for Abbot Laboratories as a Line Leader for 25 years. She was a member of Reedy Creek Church in Laurinburg. She is survived by her son Jarvis(Michelle) Samuel of Laurinburg. Two brothers Eddie and Tommy Samuel of Laurinburg. Seven Sisters Atlene (Jim) Rush and Florine Samuel and Nancy Rothwell all of Laurinburg, Lois (Joe) Barnes of Gibson , Margie Samuel of Baltimore,MD, Robin and Karen Samuel both of Brooklyn,NY and two grandchildren. McPhatter Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
