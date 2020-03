LAURINBURG — Estella McLeod Brown 90, of Marston, departed this life Friday, February 28, 2020.

Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Silver Hill Presbyterian Church, Marston. Burial will follow in the Silver Hill Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home.

