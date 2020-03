LAURINBURG — The loved ones of Mrs. Eutha Mae Davis would like to announce her Day of Sunset, which came to pass on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

"Mrs. Buck," as she was known to her family and to the community, was blessed to be 97 years old. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

The memorial service will be announced by her daughters Kathy Shepherd & Pearl Dudley.

Please contact (832)794-2277 for information regarding the service.