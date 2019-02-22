MAXTON — Eva V . McQueen Green , 56 of Maxton NC died on February 20 , 2019 . The service will be on February 25 , 2019 at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, NC at 1:00 pm , the burial will be held at Hillside Memeorial Park in Laurinburg, NC . The visitation will be at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel at 4-6 p.m. on Sunday February 24 , 2019 . The survivors include ; Two Daughters- Donyetta Shemica Garcia (Arturo) of Winston Salem, NC; Whitney Denise Green of Laurinburg, NC; one Granddaughter – Aniyah Jones;

Three Brothers- Rev John McQueen (Addie) of Laurinburg, NC; Leon McQueen (Cynthia) of Columbia, SC, Kelvin McQueen of Washington DC:

Three Sisters: Henrietta McRae (James) of Fayetteville, NC; Hattie Bridges of Maxton, NC and Minister Barbara McRae (Robert) of Laurel Hill, NC. Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home will be taking care of these arrangements .