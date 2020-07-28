Eva Mae Taylor Lassiter, 103, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Scotia Village.

A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Luther D. Kimrey.

Born June 6, 1917 in Robeson County, she was a daughter of the late Franklin and Addie West Taylor. She was a loyal employee to Ingraham Watch Plant and a long-time loyal member of First United Methodist Church, where she was dedicated to her involvement in the Women's Circle. One of her favorite pastimes was working in her vegetable garden.

She is survived by her son, Joseph "Joe" H. Lassiter (Kitty) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Kimberly Lassiter Thornburgh (Darin), Dustin Howard Lassiter (Susan), Angela Lynne Lassiter, and Michael L. Lassiter; great grandchildren, Kendall Thornburgh, Dawson K. Thornburgh, Haley Lauren Lassiter, Heather Michelle Lassiter, Jack Lassiter, Ryan Lassiter and Meghan Rose Lassiter; and great-great grandson, Noah Lassiter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian H. Lassiter, her son, Ebbie F. Lassiter, and daughter-in-law, Dawn T. Lassiter.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353, or First United Methodist Church, 101 W. Church St., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at bumgarnerfunerals.com