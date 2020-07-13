1/1
Evander McLean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAUREL HILL — Evander McLean Age 76 of Laurel Hill passed away Saturday July 11 at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

A private Graveside Service will be held Thursday July 16 at 11:00am at Robinson Chapel Cemetery in Laurel Hill. Rev. James Frank Jones will be the Euologist and Rev. Kenneth Johnson is the Pastor. Viewing will be held Wednesday July 15 from 12-5pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. He is survived by his wife-Annie McLean of Laurel Hill, six sons Donald(Sharee) McLean of Laurinburg, Greg (LaKisha) Malloy of Charlotte, Ronald Harris of Fayetteville, Johnny (Vel) Harris of Hamlet, Anthony(Shune) Harris and Timothy Harris both of Rockingham:; three daughters Sandra Diane McLean Baucom of Florence,SC, Sherry Hinson and Kimberly (Phillip) Harrison both of Fayetteville; one brother John T. (Brenda) McLean of Laurel Hill and two sisters Dorothy McLean of Laurel Hill and Edna Mae Hayes of Fayetteville. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Priscilla
Family
July 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy Sister Hayes on the loss of your brother. May he rest in peace in the arms of his saviour, Jesus Christ. ❤
Sis. Geri Monson
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved