LAUREL HILL — Evander McLean Age 76 of Laurel Hill passed away Saturday July 11 at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

A private Graveside Service will be held Thursday July 16 at 11:00am at Robinson Chapel Cemetery in Laurel Hill. Rev. James Frank Jones will be the Euologist and Rev. Kenneth Johnson is the Pastor. Viewing will be held Wednesday July 15 from 12-5pm at McPhatter Funeral Home in Laurel Hill. He is survived by his wife-Annie McLean of Laurel Hill, six sons Donald(Sharee) McLean of Laurinburg, Greg (LaKisha) Malloy of Charlotte, Ronald Harris of Fayetteville, Johnny (Vel) Harris of Hamlet, Anthony(Shune) Harris and Timothy Harris both of Rockingham:; three daughters Sandra Diane McLean Baucom of Florence,SC, Sherry Hinson and Kimberly (Phillip) Harrison both of Fayetteville; one brother John T. (Brenda) McLean of Laurel Hill and two sisters Dorothy McLean of Laurel Hill and Edna Mae Hayes of Fayetteville. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.