EVELYN CHAMPION MIDGETTE

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Evelyn C. Midgette died peacefully at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach S.C.

Evelyn was predeceased in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Bryant Midgette. She is survived by their three daughters: Susan Stone (and spouse Chip), of Raleigh, N.C.; Patty Apple (and spouse Andy), of Myrtle Beach; and Katie Dold of Laurinburg, N.C.; seven grandchildren: Champ (Angie), Ray, Sydney, Drew (Caroline), Patrick (Maggie), Becca (Kevin), and Carter, seven great-grandchildren, special family friend Montrese Cuttray and nephews John (Theresa), Chuck (Sharon), Bill (Judy) and Bob (Christine) Midgette.

A complete obituary may be found at www.burroughsfh.com/notices/evelyn-midgett.