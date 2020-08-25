WAGRAM — Evelyn Grant Crossley died on August 24, from Alzheimer's disease.

Services will be private at her residence on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. and will be on our Facebook page.

She was born on June 8, 1937 in Mountain Creek, Alabama to Glenn Edward and Vera Dennis Grant. She met her husband of 65 years, Ron Crossley, at Mountain Creek Baptist Church where he was the minister and she was the choir director. She assisted her husband in the missions of St. Andrews Presbyterian College, the Presbyterian Home of SC and Columbia Seminary. Evelyn always played an active roll in her church and community outreach with Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity Restore. She worked for 14 years as a teacher assistant at North Laurinburg Elementary School. She loved Duke basketball, the Atlanta Braves and working in the yard with her flowers. For the biggest part of her life she was a wonderful full-time mother to her four children. Coming from a small town, she traveled all over the world with her husband and children.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Lynn Davis (Bill), Glenn Crossley (Sallie), Rhonda Brown (Terry Wentz, fiancé) and Janet Harrison (Michael). She is the Grandmother to Forrest Ficklin (Janessa), Grant Ficklin, Shannon Davis (Carl Thomas, fiancé), Michael Davis, Adaire Almeida (Alex), Alison Crossley, Alyssa Brown (Cord Moseley, fiancé), Alex Brown, Emma and Evan Harrison. She has five great grandchildren; and her sister, Carolyn Grant Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County, 12340 McColl Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com