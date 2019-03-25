MYRTLE BEACH, SC — June 3, 1931 – March 8, 2019, Evelyn Midgette died peacefully at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach SC.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert Bryant Midgette. She is survived by their three daughters: Susan Stone (Chip), of Raleigh; Patty Apple (Andy), of Myrtle Beach; and Katie Dold of Laurinburg; seven grandchildren: Champ (Angie), Ray, Sydney, Drew (Caroline), Patrick (Maggie), Becca (Kevin), Carter, seven great-grandchildren, special family friend Montrese Cuttray and nephews John (Theresa), Chuck (Sharon), Bill (Judy) and Bob (Christine) Midgette. A complete obituary may be found at www.burroughsfh.com/notices/evelyn-midgette