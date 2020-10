ASHE — Fairley Barnhill, age 84 of Ashe, NC, formerly of Laurinburg, passed away to his Heavenly home on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to services on Wednesday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.