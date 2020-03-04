LAUREL HILL — Faye Hardee Mulligan, age 81 of Laurel Hill, NC passed away to her Heavenly home Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Faye was born September 9, 1938 in Columbus County, daughter of the late Austin Hardee and Dolly Jean Hardee. She retired after 30 years of service as a nurse for Wesley Nursing Home. She was a member of North Laurinburg Baptist Church, loved going to the beach and enjoyed shopping, especially on Shopping Network. Faye loved spending time with her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Mulligan, brothers, Talmadge "Jim" Hardee and Dewey Hardee.

Faye leaves behind her sons, Keith Hardee and wife, Sharon of Laurel Hill, Mike Mulligan and wife, Donna of Waxhaw; brother, Jesse Alfred Hardee, Sr. and wife Joyce of Laurel Hill; grandchildren, Bryan Hardee, Brooke Carter and husband, Will, Rebecca Mulligan US Army, her many great grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service to celebrate her life will be at Noon, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. A time of visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 11:00 until noon at the funeral home. A private interment will be at a later date in Hillside Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.