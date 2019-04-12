LAURINBURG — Fionda Sherell Douglas, 40 of Laurinburg, NC departed her life on April 5, 2019.
Funeral Service Sunday April 14, 2019 at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church Laurinburg, NC 2:00 pm: Visitation April 13, 2019 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Lawrence Jackson Chapel,Laurinburg, NC.
She's survived by her Mother, Eunice Douglas of Laurinburg, NC: Father, James Harrison of Cheraw, SC; One Daughter: Arrianna Douglas of Cheraw, SC; Three Sisters: Ladrika Harrison of Cheraw, SC, Bianca Smith of Laurinburg, NC and Daria Harrison of Atlanta, GA: Three brothers: Jarmarcus Douglas of Miami, Fl; Keyoka Douglas of Laurinburg, NC Hakeem of Brownsville, TN.
Service entrusted to Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home