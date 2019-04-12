Obituary
Fionda Douglas

LAURINBURG — Fionda Sherell Douglas, 40 of Laurinburg, NC departed her life on April 5, 2019.

Funeral Service Sunday April 14, 2019 at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church Laurinburg, NC 2:00 pm: Visitation April 13, 2019 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Lawrence Jackson Chapel,Laurinburg, NC.

She's survived by her Mother, Eunice Douglas of Laurinburg, NC: Father, James Harrison of Cheraw, SC; One Daughter: Arrianna Douglas of Cheraw, SC; Three Sisters: Ladrika Harrison of Cheraw, SC, Bianca Smith of Laurinburg, NC and Daria Harrison of Atlanta, GA: Three brothers: Jarmarcus Douglas of Miami, Fl; Keyoka Douglas of Laurinburg, NC Hakeem of Brownsville, TN.

Service entrusted to Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
Funeral Home
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
211 N. Main St.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 276-2733
Funeral Home Details
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
