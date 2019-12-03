HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Florence McKay, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1927 in Lewiston, Maine to Emile and Bernadette Gaudreau. Florence is survived by her husband Paul McKay whom she was happily married to for 74 years; four daughters Pauline Quinn, Jeannette McKay, Judy Williams, and Cheryl Jarus; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Florence was active with senior activities in Laurinburg and loved participating in Senior Games at the state and national levels. She will always be remembered as a unique, fun-loving individual who enjoyed making new friends and brought laughter to many.