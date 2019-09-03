LAURINBURG — Frances Davis Jernigan, 86, of Laurinburg, NC passed away on August 28, 2019. Born in Asheboro, NC,

June 25, 1933 to Rometta Russell and Robert Lee Davis, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Hoyt, and nephew William Davis.

She is immediately survived by her husband, Hal Jernigan, of 68 years, her son Neal (Lynn) of Atlanta, GA, and her daughters Cindy Farmer (Mike) of High Point, NC and Susan Harris (Paul) of Greenville, SC. Other survivors include six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister, Lillian Bunting, of Vista, CA and two nephews.

Frances retired from Scotland County School Systems after 43 years of dedicated service. She was an active member of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church serving as an elder, deacon, and Moderator of the Women of the Church among many other committees and groups. Among her other activities Frances was active in book clubs and loved playing bridge.

Frances was an expert seamstress known for making beautiful clothes and draperies. Her costumes for children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were renowned. Additionally her family and friends will always remember her love of cooking.

Her grandchildren among many others will especially never forget "Nana's Oreo Ice Cream Pie" which was a favorite treat. In every pursuit Frances was always known as full of grace and love for her family, friends, church, and community with an unwavering willingness to serve.

A service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Frances's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, Scotland Memorial Hospital, and Scotland Regional Hospice.

