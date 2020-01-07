ABERDEEN —Frances Jones Allred, 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Frances was born on December 18, 1937 in Randolph County to the late Wiley Alexander Jones and Lena Frances Hancock Jones. She was a devoted Christian and life-long Baptist, who was selflessly dedicated to serving God and others. She was a member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church since 1983 where she served faithfully in many Christian ministries. Frances led an adult women's Sunday School class, was a member of the Keenager Senior Choir, served with the Women's Mission Union, participated in various Bible studies, and volunteered in the visitation ministry during her time as an active member. She had the reputation at church and within her family of being a person who could always be counted on to say "yes" when asked to serve. Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother who raised five children and greatly assisted in raising five amazing grandchildren who brought much laughter and joy to her life - she was affectionately known as Mawmaw. Frances had many dear and true friends over her life and was a proud member of the "Steel Magnolias" group that included several ladies she grew up with in Asheboro. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid scrapbooker, and had a wonderful sense of humor earning her the "Wittiest" class title during her senior year at Asheboro High School.

Frances is survived by her children and grandchildren who loved her dearly: Leigh Ann Wilkinson and her husband, Greg, of New Bern; Charles Alexander Allred of Pinebluff; Jolena Beth Allred of Pinehurst and her children, Jackson Scott of Charlotte and Anna Frances of Raleigh; Sylvia Allred Williams, husband Rob, and their children, Avery Elizabeth and James Wiley, of Clayton; and Joseph Thomas Allred II and his daughter, Allison Leigh, of Red Oak. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Jones and wife, Frances, of Asheboro; brother-in-law, Tommy Allred and wife, Gracie, of Asheboro; brother-in-law, Don Henry Allred and wife, Pat, of Siler City; brother-in-law, Joe Franklin (Choo Choo) Allred and wife, Redda, of Asheboro; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Parks Lee Allred; a brother, Philip Jones, and sister-in-law, Gloria Jones Evans; her sister, Sylvia Jones Duke, and brother-in-law, Louie Duke; and a niece, Jennifer Jones.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Aberdeen First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, NC with Rev. Mike Branscome officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion that Frances received over the last several years from her amazing team of caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Aberdeen First Baptist Church, PO Box 1066, Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.

