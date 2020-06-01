Frances McKenzie Taylor
LAURINBURG — Mrs. Frances McKenzie Taylor, age 83 of Laurinburg passed into her Saviors arms on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurinburg Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 mandate, attendance for all services will be limited to insure public safety.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
