SOUTHPORT — Frances Newman Lewis, 86, formerly of Laurinburg, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Laurel Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Don Malpass. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Born May 4, 1933 in Sumter County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Mood and Bobbie Yates Newman. She was employed by Abbot Laboratories as an Inspector for many years and was a long-time member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved deeply and served her family as her first priority.

She is survived by her son, Doug Lewis (Connie) of Cape Carteret, NC; her daughters, Josie Cunningham (Phil) of Woodstock, GA, and Pandy Munger (James) of Southport; her brother, Billy Newman (Maureen) of Sumter, SC; daughter-in-law, Gay Lewis of Laurinburg; nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Shaw Lewis, Sr., her son, Shaw Lewis, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 367, Laurel Hill, NC 28351.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

