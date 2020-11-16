GREENSBORO — Frank Raymond Fageol, 82, formerly of Laurinburg, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Cone Health Green Valley.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg, officiated by Rev. Bobby Tyson. Due to Covid-19, seating will be limited and please practice social distancing. Attendees must wear a mask or face covering. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Frank was born February 6, 1938 in Detroit Michigan and lived there with his parents, Robley DeEvans and Elizabeth Marlott Fageol and his sister, Sally Jean. In middle school, Frank was sent to Staunton, Virginia to Staunton Military School and spent his summers at Cottage Hill Farms in Ravenna, Ohio with his grandparents. As an adult, he lived in Kent, Ohio and attended Kent State and eventually Akron University. In 1962, Frank and Judy were married. He briefly ran a business and then became a machinist and worked towards becoming a plastics engineer. At the same time, he spent approximately five years with the National Guard. They briefly lived in Fort Lauderdale for four years where he ran his own design company. They then moved to Laurinburg, where he was employed by Abbott Labs for 22 years. He thoroughly enjoyed those years as a successful equipment engineer and established patents of his own.

Frank Fageol loved and supported his family and friends fiercely and loved spending time with them. He attended every event and occasion possible. The pride he held for his family was unbelievable and constant. He always wanted to help anyone in need, fix what needed to be fixed and build whatever anyone needed. He loved camping, canoeing, hiking, cars, big juicy steaks, if possible a daily Starbucks Frappuccino, his Tuesday lunch buddys from Abbott Labs and of course acquiring every new piece of technology and nifty gadget possible. The trip of his lifetime was going to Europe with his wife for a cruise on the Rhine River. Frank Fageol lived well, loved unconditionally and touched the lives of everyone who met him. His kind soul, big smile, fun stories and loving nature will live on forever through everyone who knew him. This man was the best husband, the best father, best grandfather and the best person. He will be missed and carried with us forever.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith K. Fageol; his son, Brian Fageol and grandsons, Andrew and family, Tori, Layla and Jaxson, Matthew and his family, Shyan and Landon, Bradley, and Brian Jr. and his daughter, Amaiya; his daughter, Beth Fageol Williams, son-in-law, Jim Williams, grandchildren, Christopher and his family, Sydney and Salem, Scott and his wife, Abbey, Amy and her husband Dylan Drum; his sister, Sally Morris and family, Roly Sr., and their children, Roly Jr., Deirdere and Heather and their families. He is preceded in death by his first son, Robley Tate Fageol (July 5, 1963 – July 15, 1964) and his parents, Robley and Elizabeth Fageol.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com