LAURINBURG — Freddie Lamar Gibson, Sr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home. Services are planned at a later date.

Born October 11, 1942 in Iredell County, he was son of the late Cleveland S. and Mary Alice Dunn Gibson. He was Owner/Operator of Gibson Construction Company, Inc. and attended Faith Christian Center. Freddie loved the lord, playing golf and cutting grass. He was the hardest working man you ever knew.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Conaway Gibson of the home; sons, Freddie L. Gibson, Jr. (Lisa) of Laurel Hill and Kenneth Gibson (Chasity) of Bennettsville, SC; brothers, Rodney Mayhew (Judy) of Huntersville, NC and Larry Gibson (Carleen) of Laurel Hill; ten grandchildren, two step grandchildren, Celsey and Carmen Dew; and sixteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Warren C. Gibson, a brother, James Campbell, and two great grandchildren.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
