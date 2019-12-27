HIAWASSE, Georgia — Frederick Marshelle Cooper, 81, formerly of Bryson City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Hiawassee, Georgia on Monday, December 23, 2019.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Marion Mortensen Cooper; daughter, Deborah Williams and husband David Williams; his son, Frederick Marshelle Cooper II; four grandchildren: Scot and Kara Williams, and Jacob and Kirsten Cooper; sister, Mina Krumsieg; much loved nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Archie and Eva Pauline Cooper, and brother, James Cooper.

Fred was born December 7, 1938 in Laurinburg, North Carolina. He graduated from Warren Central High School and also attended Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he lettered in basketball, track and football. In 1958, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he served in the Army National Guard as an artilleryman, mortarman, and recoilless rifleman. For years, he sold cars at Stone Buick and Carlisle Lincoln Mercury, priding himself on his ability to meet the needs of the customer and earning their trust for future purchases. He was a beloved baseball coach for the Clearwater American Little League at Sid Lickton Field and served as a "Gold Coat" for the Largo Band of Gold. He had a passion for family, travel, camping, animals, and Jeeps. He retired to Bryson City, North Carolina, where he was a member of the First Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at Brasstown Manor on Saturday, January 18th, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend John Tagliarini will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Fred's life, please love your family well and take time to make precious memories with them. To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Cochran Funeral Home of Hiawassee, Georgia.